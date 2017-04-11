wrestling / News

WWE News: Christy Olson Starts Work With WWE, NXT’s Macey Estrella Celebrates Her NXT Anniversary

April 11, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Broadcaster Christy Olson (now going by Christy St. Cloud) has started work with WWE; she was one of the WrestleMania 33 Axxess hosts and has also made recent appearances at NXT live events.

– NXT’s Macey Estrella posted the following on Instagram, celebrating her first year of work at the WWE Performance Center…

Christy Olson, Macey Estrella, NXT, WWE

