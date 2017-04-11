wrestling / News
WWE News: Christy Olson Starts Work With WWE, NXT’s Macey Estrella Celebrates Her NXT Anniversary
– Broadcaster Christy Olson (now going by Christy St. Cloud) has started work with WWE; she was one of the WrestleMania 33 Axxess hosts and has also made recent appearances at NXT live events.
#BelieveThat @Tapout @jcpenney @WWE @WWENXT #WrestleMania #Axxess pic.twitter.com/bzsxhSvpQu
— Christy St. Cloud (@ChristyStCloud) March 29, 2017
So much fun last night at #NXTFtPierce! Can't wait to meet more of you tonight at #NXTLargo! pic.twitter.com/TEkM48i2zc
— Christy St. Cloud (@ChristyStCloud) April 8, 2017
– NXT’s Macey Estrella posted the following on Instagram, celebrating her first year of work at the WWE Performance Center…
Today makes 1 year since i checked into the WWE Performance Center. I got here not knowing what to expect, What to do or where to start. But after working hard with the best coaches and wrestlers in the world i learned so many things i never thought i would. I'm so blessed to wake up everyday being part of such an amazing company with so many amazing people. Here's to many more! #hardwork #dedication #wwe #wwenxt #LadyOfNxt. #learning #blessed