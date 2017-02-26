– WWE.com released its early Raw preview for tomorrow’s edition for Raw, noting Seth Rollins upcoming sit-down interview. The preview notes that that it is “unlikely” that Rollins will be competing at WrestleMania this year. You can read the preview description below:

Save for posting a series of “Fight Club” quotes on Instagram for the past few Monday nights, Seth Rollins has been relatively quiet concerning his condition following Samoa Joe’s ambush that tore The Architect’s right MCL.

At this point, it seems unlikely that Rollins will be able to compete at this year’s WrestleMania. That would mean that the former WWE Champion will miss his second consecutive Show of Shows, this time thanks to Triple H’s “Destroyer.” Will Rollins confirm this unfortunate news, or will he have another message entirely for The Cerebral Assassin and The Samoan Submission Specialist?

– The Rock shared a photo on his Instagram account, showing a picture of him with his infant daughter before the Oscars. His movie, Moana, is up for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song at the Academy Awards show.