– While he said he has requested his release, PWInsider reports that Jack Swagger is still with WWE as of right now.

– NXT announced that the Bobby Roode vs. Kassius Ohno NXT title match will air in two weeks. It appears that the last taping of the show at UCF was filmed out of order. Nothing has been announced for next week’s episode.

– NXT will run a show in Columbus, Ohio tonight at Express Live!. Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka are set to appear. They will also run a show in Lakeland, Florida tonight at the Lakeland Armory.