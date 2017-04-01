– The Miz was quoted in a new article by the AP covering WrestleMania this year, talking about his match with Maryse against John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania. Miz says that fan response has changed since the match was first announced and people are looking forward to it.

“I do whenever something is there and people are talking about it and making noise about it. Why deny the magic?,” he said. “It’s funny, when it was announced as a mixed-tag match, people were like, you’re kidding me. Cena deserves to go against the Undertaker, Miz deserves to go against the WWE champion. This is below them. And then, once it started, people started going, ‘Oh wait a second,’ people are telling me this is the match people are looking forward to most. People care.”

– The Stamford Advocate published a piece on WrestleMania and quoted CFO George Barrios as saying that at least 90% of WWE Network subscribers will watch WrestleMania on the Network. The article said that the event is expected to bring in a $100 million to $150 million economic impact for Orlando.