WWE News: Natalya Shares Hart Family Photo From 1997, Top 10 Injured Superstars Getting Crushed, New WWE Shop Sale
December 24, 2016 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new top 10 video for this week. This week’s WWE Top 10 features the Top 10 Injured Superstars Getting Crushed. You can check out the video below.
– Natalya has posted a Hart Family throwback photo on her Instagram account. The family photo is from 1997 and includes Owen Hart, Bret Hart, British Bulldog, Stu Hart, Tyson Kidd, and Natalya.
– The WWE Shop is currently offering a sale where customers can get 20 percent off any purchase, 25 percent off purchases of $25 and up, and 30 percent off orders of $50 and up. The discount code at checkout is “SAVEMORE”. The sale will run on the site until December 26 at 2:59am EST.