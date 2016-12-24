– WWE has released a new top 10 video for this week. This week’s WWE Top 10 features the Top 10 Injured Superstars Getting Crushed. You can check out the video below.

– Natalya has posted a Hart Family throwback photo on her Instagram account. The family photo is from 1997 and includes Owen Hart, Bret Hart, British Bulldog, Stu Hart, Tyson Kidd, and Natalya.

Hart family photo from 97' … I'm on the far right, Owen behind me, TJ below me. It was so wonderful to have the Hart family together. I'll cherish those moments at the Hart House forever 🙏❤️🎄 A photo posted by natbynature (@natbynature) on Dec 23, 2016 at 6:48pm PST

– The WWE Shop is currently offering a sale where customers can get 20 percent off any purchase, 25 percent off purchases of $25 and up, and 30 percent off orders of $50 and up. The discount code at checkout is “SAVEMORE”. The sale will run on the site until December 26 at 2:59am EST.