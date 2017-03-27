– Smackdown runs a live event tonight in Norfolk, Virginia at the Norfolk Scope Arena John Cena vs. AJ Styles in a No Holds Barred match, Bray Wyatt vs. Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, and Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin vs. The Miz in a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship are advertised.

– There are no dark main events advertised for tonight’s WWE Raw.

– The WWE Network has officially added the Undertaker Collection to the VOD service today.