– In the latest video for The Bella Twins’ Youtube channel, John Cena and Nikki Bella showed off their swimming pool.

– During last night’s “Bring It to the Table,” Corey Graves said that his full interview with Kurt Angle will air on the WWE Network in the “next few weeks.”

– F4WOnline reports that Rusev had shoulder surgery last week. Rusev joked about it on Twitter after Big Show beat Titus O’Neil last night.