wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev Has Shoulder Surgery, Full Kurt Angle Interview Coming To WWE Network, John Cena and Nikki Bella Show Off Swimming Pool

March 14, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– In the latest video for The Bella Twins’ Youtube channel, John Cena and Nikki Bella showed off their swimming pool.

– During last night’s “Bring It to the Table,” Corey Graves said that his full interview with Kurt Angle will air on the WWE Network in the “next few weeks.”

F4WOnline reports that Rusev had shoulder surgery last week. Rusev joked about it on Twitter after Big Show beat Titus O’Neil last night.

article topics :

Bella Twins, John Cena, Kurt Angle, Rusev, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading