wrestling / News
WWE News: Rusev Has Shoulder Surgery, Full Kurt Angle Interview Coming To WWE Network, John Cena and Nikki Bella Show Off Swimming Pool
March 14, 2017 | Posted by
– In the latest video for The Bella Twins’ Youtube channel, John Cena and Nikki Bella showed off their swimming pool.
– During last night’s “Bring It to the Table,” Corey Graves said that his full interview with Kurt Angle will air on the WWE Network in the “next few weeks.”
– F4WOnline reports that Rusev had shoulder surgery last week. Rusev joked about it on Twitter after Big Show beat Titus O’Neil last night.
Maybe @TitusONeilWWE needs surgery as well!
— Rusev on the Roof (@RusevBUL) March 14, 2017