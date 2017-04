– WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt vs. AJ Styles, and Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin are the advertised dark matches for tonight’s Smackdown tapings.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Former WCW Nitro Girl Fyre (45)

* Goldust (48)

* Bill Alfonso (60)

* Harley Race (74)