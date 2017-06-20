– Raw saw a big jump in the ratings this week, hitting the highest marks in nine weeks for both demo rating and viewers. Monday’s episode scored a 1.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.123 million viewers, up a big 24% and 23% from last week’s 0.86 and 2.542 million viewers. Both metrics are the best for the show since the April 17th episode, at the tail end of the the annual post-WrestleMania bounce, did a 1.19 and 3.346 million viewers. Obviously, the jump can be attributed, at least in big part, to the fact that the show was no longer up against the NBA Playoffs; last week’s episode was against a Finals game.

Raw ranked #2 among cable originals for the night behind Love & Hip-Hop on VH1 (1.36 demo rating/2.699 million viewers). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 1.05 demo rating (3.075 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.07 demo rating (3.201 million viewers)

10 PM: 1.09 demo rating (3.029 million viewers)