– A new report claims that WWE has had discussions with Singlair Broadcast Group about a potential buyout of Ring of Honor. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the two companies have been in discussions since January. The site says that things have been slowly moving forward and while there is no actual deal on the table, the plan would be for a full takeover if it does happen.

The deal would include ROH’s weekly show airing on the WWE Network. There’s no word on which talents would continue working in ROH if the deal happens. There is, of course, no guarantee that the deal won’t fall through. WWE and ROH reps refused to comment on the story.