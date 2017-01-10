– PWInsider reports that WWE has signed Vic Travagliante to join their announce team. Travagliante, who is the voice of House of Hardcore, will be named Vic Joseph in WWE and will start with the company soon.

Travagliante has worked as an announcer for the Cleveland Brown Network and CBS in Cleveland before coming to wrestling, where he has been the lead announcer for House of Hardcore alongside Danny Doring. It is believed that he will work on the NXT brand.