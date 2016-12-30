– WWE and their talent are sharing NBCUniversal’s side of their battle with Charter Communication over the company’s about-to-expire carriage agreement in regards to Spectrum (the former Brighthouse and TWC networks). The two companies’ current deal expires on January 1st and they are at an impasse regarding a new deal, meaning that USA, E!, Bravo, Syfy, MSNBC, CNBC, Oxygen and all other NBCU channels may end up getting “blacked out” for Spectrum/Charter customers.

WWE and several Superstars have tweeted on the situation, as you can see below. The TWC Help Twitter account even responded back to John Cena’s tweet, assumedly in order to reach his followers:

