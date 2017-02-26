wrestling / News
WWE/TNA News: Matt Hardy Plans to Delete All WWE Tag Teams, WWE Wishes Maria Happy Birthday
February 26, 2017 | Posted by
– Matt Hardy spoke with Sportskeeda for an interview and discussed his plan to gain “total domination” of the tag team scene. When asked how it was going, Hardy said, “WONDERFULLY. I will DELETE the Bucks of Youth on April 1st at ROH, and all of MeekMahan’s tag teams will follow.”
– In other WWE/TNA news, WWE wished alumna and current Impact Wrestling roster member Maria Kanellis a happy thirty-fifth birthday on Instagram: