1 Contenders Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision

The new #1 contenders for the AEW World Trios Championship will be determined on this week’s Collision. AEW announced on tonight’s Dynamite that the House Of Black will battle the Bang Bang Gang, with the winners earning a shot at the titles held by the Patriarchy at All In. Christian Cage will serve as guest referee for the match.

* Texas Bull Rope Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo