#1 Contenders Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision
August 7, 2024 | Posted by
The new #1 contenders for the AEW World Trios Championship will be determined on this week’s Collision. AEW announced on tonight’s Dynamite that the House Of Black will battle the Bang Bang Gang, with the winners earning a shot at the titles held by the Patriarchy at All In. Christian Cage will serve as guest referee for the match.
* Trios Championships #1 Contenders: House Of Black vs. Bang Bang Gang
Special Guest Referee: Christian Cage
* Texas Bull Rope Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo
