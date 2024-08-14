1 Contenders Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced two #1 contenders matches and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced the following matches for next Tuesday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Wes Lee vs. Joe Hendry vs. Pete Dunne

* NXT Women’s North American Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match: Wren Sinclair vs. Adrianna Rizzo vs. Sol Ruca vs. Jaida Parker vs. Kendall Grey vs. Karmen Petrovic

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. The O.C.

* Lola Vice vs. Wendy Choo

* Dion Lennox vs. Ashante The Adonis