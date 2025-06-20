10-Man Tag Team Match Added to NJPW Tanahashi Jam

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a ten-man tag team match for NJPW Tanahashi Jam later this month. HOUSE OF TORTURE’s EVIL, Ren Narita, Yujiro Takahashi, Don Fale and Chase Owens are set to do battle with Tomohiro Ishii, Yuya Uemura, Taichi, Toru Yano and YOSHI-HASHI. The show is being booked and produced by Hiroshi Tanahashi. It happens at the Nagoya Congress Center in Nagoya on June 29. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* NJPW World Television Championship: El Phantasmo (c) vs. TBD

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Oleg Boltin (c) vs. Yuji Nagata

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Naomichi Marufuji vs. Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shota Umino & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tatsumi Fujinami, Hiromu Takahashi & LEONA

* Katsuya Murashima vs. Daiki Odashima

* United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young) vs. Yota Tsuji, Shingo Takagi & TBD

* Dragon Kid, El Desperado, YOH & Master Wato vs. SANADA, DOUKI, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Ren Narita, Yujiro Takahashi, Don Fale and Chase Owens) vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Yuya Uemura, Taichi, Toru Yano and YOSHI-HASHI