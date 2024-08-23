411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Is Swerve Strickland AEW’s Top Star?

Welcome back to the 411mania Wrestling Fact or Fiction. I’m your host Jake Chambers.

Statement #1 : Swerve Strickland is the TOP attraction in AEW.

Maurizio RC : FICTION – No. He’s just the World Champion in a company where the World Champion is being presented as any other guy holding a belt. Which means 70% of the roster.

Jake Chambers : FICTION – The more I feel people want to tell me he is, the less I feel it. Ospreay is closer to the top attraction than Swerve.

Statement #2 : CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre, Hell in a Cell – bad idea.

Maurizio RC : FICTION – Awesome idea if it’s the third and final match of the trilogy I’m picturing in my funny head.

Jake Chambers : FACT – If they didn’t want the October PLE to be called “Hell in a Cell” then don’t name it Bad Blood and main event it with an arbitrary Hell in a Cell match.

Statement #3 : In 5 years, you will have forgotten that Nia Jax was the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion in 2025.

Maurizio RC : FICTION – Nia is awesome. She plays her character to perfection, which means more people will hate her. What pisses me off is people ignoring how much she’s improved since coming back and going for the easy jokes about her hurting people left and right. And that’s HOLE I’m gonna say about that!

Jake Chambers : FACT – I forgot I even wrote that statement 5 days ago.

Statement #4 : Taking the US Title off of Logan Paul for LA Knight means even less US Title matches on WWE PLEs.

Maurizio RC : FICTION – Total opposite. Plus we won’t have to worry about a dumb ass posting dumb ass statements about stuff way above him.



Jake Chambers : FACT – The tag team titles just got a competitor for the main event slot on the Smackdown before a PLE.

Statement #5 : You’re embarrassed to tell new people you meet in real life that you’re obsessed with pro-wrestling.

Maurizio RC : FICTION – Nothing current socially. Actually, being a wrestling fan is the tamest of things. Ya seen what people are into these days?!

Jake Chambers : FICTION – Wrestling is still not cool to most normies, but I’ve just gotten too old to care.

Statement #6 : The Wyatt Sicks is a dumb nam

Maurizio RC : FICTION – No, it’s awesome. And it’s Sick6.

… RUN!

Jake Chambers : FACT – They don’t seem “sick” to me, too cute. They’re kind of like the Oddities or something.

(WWE YouTube writes it as “Sicks”, but maybe in the logo it looks like a “6”?)

Statement #7 : If pro-wrestling became an Olympic event, AEW and WWE would work together to try to win gold for USA.



Maurizio RC : FICTION – Pro-wrestling will never be an Olympic event.

Jake Chambers : FACT – HHH and Tony would make that deal, for sure. Although, I’m not sure the best American AEW could send?

Statement #8 : You’ve cried because of wrestling.

Maurizio RC : FACT – Can’t even count how many times since I started watching in ’89 at 9 years old. Hell, I was crying when Cody finally won the World title at WM 40 because it was the beautiful ending to a beautiful story that hit us all when it matters the most. Elizabeth reuniting with Randy Savage at WM VII… Bryan Danielson talking about his dead father during his retirement speech… the fans erupting when Hogan started Hulking Up at WM 18… so many, man. The day I won’t cry watching wrestling is the day I’ll be dead.

Jake Chambers : FACT – Damn, I cried the other day watching the G1 intro song. Something about the Naito-centered bridge in the middle, gets me every time.

Statement #9 : Timeless Toni Storm continues to be entertaining.

Maurizio RC : FACT – She is. The only problem I have with that is that AEW’s most over female character is a comedy gimmick that makes no sense unless someone explained that she got so many concussions she woke up thinking she’s an actress from Hollywood circa 1930. Other than that she’s fine.

Jake Chambers : FICTION – I think I finally understand the character after reading MRC’s response. Still not entertaining though.

Statement #10 : It’s still impressive when someone gets driven through WWE’s ringside barrier.

Maurizio RC : FACT – It damn well is when you have great camera work, and God knows the WWE especially has done a great job since Dunn left.

Jake Chambers : FICTION – C’mon, at this point it looks about as dangerous as someone getting tucked into bed.

¡SWITCH!

Statement #11 : Rhea Ripley should be happy to be rid of Dominick Mysterio – dude’s a loser, in reality AND kayfabe!

Jake Chambers : FICTION – Dominick is awesome… he could win some matches sometime though.

Maurizio RC : FICTION – Check Dom’s real wife, and his character is to be a sex pawn who Rhea and Liv are fighting over. Loser my ass.

Statement #12 : We will never have another over and dominant “big man” wrestler again, like an Andre the Giant or Yokozuna.

Jake Chambers : FICTION – I think with the WWE NIL and NXT programs going so well, they can train non-fans into pretty awesome pro-wrestlers. So we’re going see a lot more variety in sizes and shapes in the future.

Maurizio RC : FICTION – GUNTHER is technically a “big man” as long as he doesn’t stand side by side with other people. I say let’s keep that myth alive.

Statement #13 : Randy Orton deserves a World Championship title shot even though he lost clean to Gunther in the King of the Ring finals.

Jake Chambers : FICTION – Not only does he not deserve it, we all know he’s 100% not winning. Gotta at least win your last PLE singles match to qualify for a world title shot, especially if you’re an old guy no one takes seriously as a winner anymore.

Maurizio RC : FACT – But only because I want my damn Cody vs Randal program NOW.

Statement #14 : You know how we can end the curse of the of multi-person ladder matches.

Jake Chambers : FICTION – I’m always hoping they disappear eventually, like I did with COVID, but I think neither are ever going away.

Maurizio RC : FICTION – Sweet but that will never happen. Wrestling fans love lotsa bodies doing lotsa spots in ladder matches. The days of Shawn vs. Razor or Benoit vs. Jericho are over.

Statement #15 : Let’s be honest here, people really don’t care about tag team wrestling.

Jake Chambers : FACT – WWE and AEW could eliminate tag team wrestling completely and in a few months no one would even notice.

Maurizio RC : FICTION – I personally do care. It’s the tag teams people don’t care about.

Statement #15 : It’s weird that TNA’s arguable most-over contracted star is now a regular mid-carder on WWE’s C-brand.

Jake Chambers : FACT – Why does WWE care to work with them at all, and why does TNA want to be considered equivalent to basically a training brand? I don’t get it!

Maurizio RC : FICTION – No. It’s actually awesome.

Statement #17 : You know exactly when WWE TV is going to commercial every time, and that sucks.

Jake Chambers : FACT – FACT, FACT, SUPER FACT. Commercials have completely made WWE TV wrestling matches unwatchable at this point. And they’re just going to be adding commercials to RAW on Netflix too, right?

Maurizio RC : FICTION – We do and I think it’s okay. That way I already know when to rush to grab more junk food. Junk food is awesome, man.

Statement #18 : It’s only fair that all male wrestlers should have to wear shirts or singlets that cover their nipples when they wrestle.

Jake Chambers : FACT – Why do I have to see shirtless guys in wrestling? Just because that’s how it’s always been? Is it more comfortable? Okay, but then what about comfortability equality for the women? Cover those nipples, dudes.

Maurizio RC : FICTION – They should actually wear Batsuits with Bat Nipples.

Statement #19 : Bryan Danielson will never really retire.

Jake Chambers : FACT – I think we’re entering Bryan’s “retirement match” phase where he retires (or teases retiring) and comes back over and over for the next 15 years or so.

Maurizio RC : FACT – Nobody in wrestling really ever retires. Bryan, on the other hand, I can see sticking to a part-time schedule and eventually going back to a full one because, for whatever reason, he believes he still “owes the fans” or some romantic stuff like that. Ric Flair basically. Minus the booze.

Statement #20 : You understand why Roman Reigns, super evil heel, would help his arch enemy, and all-around enemy of the Bloodline, Cody Rhodes defeat Solo Sikoa and cost him the WWE Title, despite claiming that championship is what fed their entire extended family and he went on record multiple times saying Solo was going to be the next Tribal Chief.

Jake Chambers : FICTION – Makes no sense. Story and character ruined (for me). The reason I think we all liked Bloodline Roman was because he was a massive dick who humiliated everyone around him. Now we’re supposed to like a no-logic rah-rah babyface Roman going up against the weakest team of heels you could imagine – isn’t this the Roman everyone eventually hated?

Maurizio RC : FACT – Because Cody always respected Roman and his lineage. Solo, on the other hand, acted like a sneaky piece of crap who was just waiting for Roman to go away to try and steal the leader position.

Cody and Roman are just like Rocky and Apollo in Rocky III.

