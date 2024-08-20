411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Xavier Woods Still Doesn’t Seem Sold on Odyssey Jones, More

-We are plowing towards Bash in Berlin as another match was announced on RAW. Let’s get to it!

-We get right to the video as The Unholy Union defended their Women’s Tag Titles in a Triple Threat match against Damage CTRL and Pure Fusion Collective. Dawn and Fyre continue their run as they get another win.

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to RAW Talk and she is backstage with Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. They are taking all the confidence with them as they head towards the 6 Woman Match on SmackDown this Friday. They have been causing havoc on Friday Night and they are going to take out The Big Three on SmackDown.

-Now we head to studio where Megan Morant is our host and is joined by Sam Roberts. Sam notes that The Unholy Union are the Greatest Tag Team Ever when it comes to Triple Threat Matches.

-Other news coming out of RAW: Punk vs. Drew II is set for Bash in Berlin and it’s a Strap Match. Cool! They are going to whip the piss out of each other.

-Speaking of beating the piss out of someone, Sheamus and Pete Dunne destroyed each other for our enjoyment tonight. Very creative finish and Sheamus wins the first battle in this war. At least, I hope we get more!

-Still to come: The New Day and Odyssey Jones; Braun Strowman.

-This Friday on SmackDown: The Bloodline vs. The Street Profits for Tag Gold; Knight vs. Santos for The US Title.

-To the video as it was The Final Testament taking on The New Day and Odyssey Jones. Everything breaks down as everyone hits everyone else. Jones is the last man standing as he hits a Boss Man Slam for the pin.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with New Day and Odyssey Jones. They are quite excited as Kofi says The Final Testament can’t drive a wedge between New Day. They want Cathy to sport a yellow jumpsuit and be April O’Neil. Umm, yes please! Woods still doesn’t seem all that thrilled.

-Megan and Sam point out that Woods’ body language is telling a different story still. I understand what he is saying, but I think we are all still focused on Kathy Kelley being April O’Neil. They need to pay this off and make this happen.

-To the video as it was to be Damian Priest vs. Prison Dom, but it was a set-up as Rhea is waiting in the ring for Dom. He gets cornered and eats a headbutt from Rhea and right hand from Priest. Rip-Tide through the table is blocked though as Liv blasts Rhea with a chair. We then get the HEAT with a massive beat down of Rhea from Liv as Damian has to watch and then Priest gets his ass handed to him by everyone else in The Judgment Day. This was great and was much needed!

-Braun Strowman still to come!

-Bash in Berlin commercial!

-To the video as Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine is interrupted by The Wyatt Sicks. Nikki attacks Ivy while the rest take out The Creed Brothers. Gable eats a Sister Abigail from Uncle Howdy! The crowd really like this group!

-Next week on RAW, Uncle Howdy makes his in-ring debut against Chad Gable.

-To the video as a pissed off Miz was hell bent on revenge against Bronson Reed in a No DQ Match. I like that Miz sold the anger of having his partner eating TSUNAMI after TSUANMI last week. This babyface run has been worlds better than the last time they tried this with Miz. Didn’t help though as Miz gets put through a table and then TSUNAMI gets the win. Before a run of TSUNAMIS, Braun Strowman is back and we have a MONSTER vs. MONSTER battle on the horizon.

-The Miz and Bruan Strowman are backstage where Miz is showing off his battle scars. Strowman smacks him and basically tells him to suck it up. It seems Truth has been calling Strowman to help Miz and it seems he thinks Strowman is Andre The Giant. Awesome! He also wants Braun to give Miz a IC Title Match as he apparently is confusing him with Bron Breakker. Oh man, Vince would be pissed if he was still around. Miz then has ideas about being in the IC Tournament and Braun is having similar thoughts, but Miz tells him to worry about Bronson Reed first and Braun agrees. This was a fun segment for this show!

-We get picture in picture as we see GUNTHER laying out Randy Orton to open the show as he got some help from Ludwig Kaiser.

-To the video as our Main Event was Randy Orton against Ludwig Kaiser. Makes total sense! Kaiser damages the knee of Orton, but gets caught with the RKO and Randy gets the win. GUNTHER hits the ring and the fight is on again. They brawl as the show goes off the air.

-The IC #1 Contender Tournament begins next week on RAW. We know for sure that Jey Uso is in the Tournament and possible The Miz and perhaps, Braun Strowman. Roberts isn’t sure how much of a prize it is for the winner to have to face Bron Breakker. He has a point!

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!