411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Chelsea Green & Michin Talk Women’s US Title Tournament, More

I caught nearly all of SmackDown and enjoyed the show. I have a work Christmas Party at 5 PM tomorrow, so will have the DVR set for SNME just in case I am not home in time. My plan is to do a review of the show, but we shall see. Let's get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Scott Stanford. They are full steam ahead in pimping tomorrow’s return of Saturday Night’s Main Event. Can’t wait!

-To the video as Jimmy Uso says a new year is coming for him, as he hobbles around on crutches. Well, it’s still 2024 which means it sucks for him as Drew McIntyre takes his head off with a Claymore. Drew hunting the original Bloodline down is tremendous!

-Megan calls it disgusting behavior, but I disagree. The man is standing up for what he believes.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Drew McIntyre. Apparently, Drew wanted to talk to Nick Aldis about the transfer window, but won’t tell us what came of the meeting. He is going to do what he wants and tomorrow he faces Sami Zayn. He notes Sami has never defeated him and that’s when he was holding back. He tells Sami to kiss his family. That’s cold!

-They throw to the Roman Reigns video where he talks about how he ran everything, and then it all fell apart. He lost his Title, Wiseman, and Bloodline. Most importantly he lost his Ula Fala. He earned that as it was presented to him by his Father and Uncle. Solo didn’t earn it. Roman challenges Solo to Tribal Combat on RAW’s Netflix debut. Yeah, they are stacking that show!

-To the video as LA Knight did battle with Solo Sikoa. No winner as Jacob Fatu attacks Knight. Tama Tonga is here as well. Andrade and Apollo Crews are out for the save, but eventually get left laying as well. I like that Crews and Andrade are out for revenge, and good for Apollo getting a chance here.

-Royal Rumble! The Biggest Indy Show of All Time!

-To the video as it was Women’s US Title Semi-Final Night. First up, Michin gets a clean win over Tiffany Stratton to advance to tomorrow night. Good for Michin!

-Michin gets promo time backstage and brings up how the fans pushed for the WWE to sign her after The Mae Young Classic. When she wins The US Title tomorrow night, it is for all of us.

-To the video for our other semi-final, and they did it as they gave Chelsea Green the win over Bayley. Chelsea vs. Michin is a perfect Final for the Title and plays into the feud they had earlier this year. I am okay with either winning, but I am rooting for Chelsea. Cardona can then lay claim to be 1/2 of the Women’s US Champion!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Chelsea Green and Piper Nevin. Chelsea makes fun of Bryan and has him say it with her, “Red, White, and Green.” GIVE THIS WOMAN THE TITLE!

-SNME! Tomorrow Night! Curious to see what kind of rating it does. Might be a rough night for AEW Collision.

-Wednesday: RAW on Netflix Kickoff Show! 2 PM!

-To the video as Carmelo Hayes had a match with a mystery opponent and it’s Braun Strowman. Well, that’s not good for Hayes. Hayes gets to fly around for a bit, but gets caught with the powerslam to end it.

-Strowman will be the guest of The Grayson Waller Effect next week on SmackDown! I think he should join the cast of The Pretty Deadly Musical.

-To the video as Michael Cole wants to know what HHH is letting Cody Rhodes use for one night only tomorrow. Before he can admit it’s the Winged Eagle, Kevin Owens interrupts on The Tron. He tells Cody he was way more interesting as Stardust! BURN! Cody heads back to find KO and the brawl is on. Great intensity from these two, but that’s kind of expected. Officials try to separate them as the crowd wants them to fight. KO is able to get in a belt shot as Cody was being held back. I had visions of KO stealing the belt to play into Cody wearing the Winged Eagle, but nope. It’s going to just be for the nostalgia and to give Cody that moment. I am still in full support of KO getting the win, and him raising the Winged Eagle would be something else.

-Megan and Stanford run down tomorrow’s card. Again, it should be a great show.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out. See you shortly for Level Up! Thanks for reading!