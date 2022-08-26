411’s WWE Table for 3 Report: Generation Now

-My SummerSlam 97 Retro Review will be up this weekend as I continue my march through all the PPVs that happened twenty-five years ago. For now, it’s a new episode of Table for 3. Let’s get to it!

-On The Menu: Queen Zelina, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley

-Run Time: 19:21

-Rhea busts on Zelina for her golden chalice, and Zelina mentions she is actually is a queen. Bianca asks if she got the accent when she became Queen and she tells us she found out she has some lineage to royalty through second cousins’ nephews twice removed. They’re having fun here!

-Now they bust on Bianca for her dance and she goes all Ricky Bobby as she says when she first made her entrance she didn’t know what to do with her hands. Awesome! The fans just liked it and started it doing it as well, so it stuck.

-They try to remember the first team they all met in NXT. Bianca recalls Rhea showing up the first time and being in awe and wanting to wrestle her. She then brings up the WarGames Match they had and we get highlights. Good stuff! Rhea says she was so excited by the match that when she went to the back she wanted to go right back out and do it again.

-Zelina says that anytime she is in a match with them she gets excited and wants to do something crazy. She then jokes that Rhea is a little bit too crazy. They laugh as they try to hurt Rhea and she just enjoys the punishment. Rhea laughs as she notes that she is weird.

-Zelina mentions her and Bianca came in at the same time. She wishes she could have had more time with them but she was a manager and bounced around a bit more. She was watching from a far. Bianca notes they miss the NXT girls as it was a sisterhood. Bianca brings up that Zelina was on TV so quickly because she was a manager and she thought Zelina was so good on the mic. We get video of her on the mic talking for Andrade.

-They try to figure out what fork to use for the salad and Zelina tells them the inside top. Rhea: “I’m not the pushy one.” They discuss favorite moment and Zelina says winning The Queen’s Crown Tournament and how surreal it was to not only win, but do it in Saudi Arabia. Good moment for her! Bianca thought it was cool that little boys and men were bowing to her in Saudi Arabia. Zelina thought it was sweet seeing the little girls in the crowd.

-Rhea makes a joke as she asks Zelina how many steps it took her to walk down the ramp with her little legs. “My little legs have done many things.” Rhea: “I don’t want to know.” Rhea talks about winning The NXT UK Woman’s Championship and helping a new brand start. The match where she dethroned Shayna was one of her favorite moments (The Wednesday Night Wars). She mentions she was terrified that the ring was going to break when the fans came in and carried her around the ring.

-Bianca says she had no idea what she was getting into when she joined WWE. She always says that WWE found her. She had to learn from 0 and fell in love with the business. The Mae Young Classic was her first major moment and being in the ring with Sane. HHH and Shawn Michaels came up to her after the match and she was bawling her eyes out because she finally found what she was supposed to do. She then talks about winning the 2021 Royal Rumble: ThunderDome Era and then it dawned on her that she was going to WrestleMania. They show video of her and Rhea hugging each other with tears in their eyes after the Rumble. Being in the Main Event of Mania and then winning an ESPY. She also loves being there for the other girls on the roster when they had their moments.

-Zelina admits that when she was at home for Mania watching Rhea and Bianca she was levitating. She was amazed Bianca had time to respond to her text after Mania. Bianca says she is good with texting back as she knows how she feels when someone doesn’t respond in quickly.

-Bianca talks about the grind of being in NXT and then she and Rhea won their titles at Mania. It dawned on them they could be the New Generation of the division. She brings up that Zelina cried when she got called up and she cried with her because of how happy she was.

-Zelina brings up that she had Bianca’s first match on RAW and SmackDown. PC ERA! Bianca credits Zelina for helping her introduce herself to the RAW and SmackDown audience.

-Zelina gets back in character and says the next moment belongs to her and she feels it’s her time for a championship. Rhea tells her she is delusional and it’s not going to happen.

-I enjoyed this because you could tell they were having fun hanging out. Nothing noteworthy, but just an enjoyable 20 minute watch.