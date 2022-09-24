411’s WWE Table for 3 Report: Rick and Scott Steiner Talk Life on The Road, Bron on Not Using The Steiner Name

-This is one I never thought I would see as Scott Steiner returns to WWE programming. Yes, I know they were put in the Hall of Fame, but good on them for filming some content with him as well. Let’s get to it!

-Guest List: Rick Steiner, Scott Steiner, Bron Breakker

-They discuss Hall of Fame weekend and Rick says he never thought he would get here. He never knew how big of a deal it would be until he got here. Bron jokes he is looking forward to Scott’s speech and Scott jokes someone should be ready with a buzzer. They flash a picture of all three posing with HHH at the ceremony.

-They discuss the glory days of the Steiners and the competitiveness of the division. Rick loved wrestling The Road Warriors as it was always a fight. Scott loved all the teams as most are in the Hall of Fame or will be there one day. Bron brings up the Korea Show with 190,000 people and we have footage! Is that on the Network/Peacock? Rick laughs that it was a different experience. Scott: “The food sucked. I brought my own tuna fish. I was pissed.” AWESOME! Rick is more diplomatic as he says it was a different culture. He talks about Japan and how it grew on him and he loved the place. The trip always sucked though as it was 14 hours in a plane.

-Scott talks about Tokyo Dome and how fans don’t scream there and just clap. Rick talks about being on guard as communication wasn’t as good and some of the guys had amateur backgrounds and kickboxing backgrounds. He puts over Scott for keeping him focused on reaching a high level no matter if they were in Japan or in Philadelphia. He was always pushing them to come up with new moves.

-Scott says he started with Dick The Bruiser and then learned from Jerry Lawler in Memphis. From there it was the NWA and it was 7-8 hour trips for $40 a day. Bron is stunned that Scott once got a check for a show for $10. Rick talks about working in the AWA for Verne for a year and then to Watts in Mid-South. They had to travel 150-200 miles every night and that is where he met Sting. They sold to Crockett and that was when he got his first contract which was $50,000 and he felt that meant he made it. Crockett then sold to Turner and that’s when they money came rolling in. Scott loved Ted as he was a businessman and not a promoter so he didn’t have to worry.

-From there it was to WWF and Rick name drops Randy Savage which gets the attention of Bron. He asks if they worked with him a lot and Rick notes that Macho and Scott drove together a lot. He says it was a circus when they were together. They would wrestle each other and then race each other to the next town. They were in upstate New York and we get the story where Macho and Scott were betting on who could get a cow to come over to them sooner. Scott decided to go first as he thought the first voice they heard they would run to and it didn’t happen. Randy says something and 3 cows start sprinting over to him. To the day Scott thinks Randy knew those cows. FANTASTIC! They would also race to see who could pay for lunch and Randy lost, so he told Scott to race him again but backwards this time. THIS IS THE CONTENT I NEED!

-Scott and Rick talk about building relationships and friendships with the boys on the road. They teach Bron how back in the day you got paid based on the house. They hope this will help him appreciate the business. You get hurt you still had to work and Scott isn’t complaining as that is what they knew. The business involves and what they have now is great.

-Bron brings up the WCW Power Plant and Scott says that was great. Bron takes pride in The PC and NXT and how it is the best you can find and Rick feels that it should be since WWE is the top company. Rick: “just make friends and memories.” Kevin Nash would chime in “make money too,” if he were here and he wouldn’t be wrong either.

-They talk about Bron as a kid as he was apparently riding a bike at 1 year old. He would got to Uncle Scott’s house as a kid and talk trash on him while cutting promos. They talk about Bron’s athletic career as he had offers in college for baseball as well as football and he had a tryout with The Ravens. They knew Bron was going to be something and they bust on Bron for stealing their singlet and their moves. He shoots back that he invented the Frankensteiner and we see footage of Scott hitting one and then Bron.

-Here we go! Rick asks why he doesn’t use the last name Steiner. Bron says he got the idea from his football background and didn’t want to use their name. Rick points out he wants to make a name for himself but dresses like them and uses their moves. AMAZING! Scott crushes Bron for his issue at Halloween Havoc last year where he slipped off the middle rope and face planted. “I don’t remember us ever doing that.” Bron doesn’t know what they are talking about. Rick: “You say you are trying to make your name, but we are trying to protect ours.” Scott continues to destroy him for the slip off the ropes and it’s glorious.

-They talk Bron’s future and he says he isn’t where he wants to be. He knows he has a long way to go and the expectations are high because of his father and uncle and what they accomplished. He feels he is on the right track and does use what they do as a show of respect. Rick tells him he is proud of him and he will be rough on him at times, but it’s because he wants him to succeed. Scott tells him the more you wrestle the more you learn. Rick says he was in the business for years and felt he knew it all until he had to face Flair and that was eye opening for him. Bron talks about working with Ciampa for months and working with Sami Zayn over over seas. Scott puts over how working with Ziggler and Bobby Roode is great for him. He calls Roode a good dude! “Canadian, but a good dude.” Bron says it has been a pleasure working with them and they have been a help to him.

-Rick: “All the moves have been done before.” Scott brings up doing The Frankensteiner for the first time and the fans will let you know if something works or sucks. Scott says he did a 450 splash in 1986 to pop Dick The Brusier. He says he did it and hit his feet first, so never did it again as he didn’t like the way it looked on TV. Bron: “You were trying 450s in your first year.” Scott said he was hurting people so stopped doing it in the ring. Scott: “I could still do it in the pool though.”

-Bron talks about winning The NXT Title for the first time from Ciampa. He says it was special as his dad was there and got to see him wrestle live. He also like that it helped his dad get back in touch with WWE and friends. Rick says it was great to be around the business again. Scott says he was last in WWE in 04/05. Bron says he always wanted to be a wrestler and it was just when it was going to happen. He loved football and amateur wrestling and wishes he could have done that more in college, but it just didn’t happen. He had more opportunities with football.

-Bron wraps things up by thanking Rick and Scott and calls them the Greatest Tag Team of All Time! They then bust on each other and Scott wants royalties off Bron.

-This was everything I wanted from this episode! Rick and Scott were dropping knowledge on Bron who just sat there and listened for the first part of this. Then they gave the kid some tough love while busting on him like a father and uncle would do. Definitely check this one out and I want to see what didn’t make the cut. GIVE ME MORE SCOTT STEINER AS A TALKING HEAD! Thanks for reading!