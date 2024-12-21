411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Naomi and Bianca Belair On Their Win, More

-Notre Dame is up 17-3 at the half on Indiana for those interested in the College Football Playoff. I saw most of SmackDown as I flipped between channels. I finished my run through 1990 as Starrcade is in the can. Next up I will do my Retro Ranking column where I rank every PPV Match from the year. Keep an eye out for all of those. My Survivor Series 90 review can be found here. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and is joined by Scott Stanford.

-To the video as Solo Sikoa tells Rowan after his beats his ass on Jan 6, he can hop back on his boat, sail to his island and acknowledge him. Drew McIntyre interrupts and Solo is happy he kicked his brother, but wants to know why he interrupted him. Drew notes Solo cost him the WWE Title at Clash of The Castle. He is torn because Solo stood up to Roman. Drew is taking out OG Bloodline Members and he wants Solo to take out Roman and then they can finish out their business. Jimmy Uso is here and he wears out Drew with a crutch.

-RAW: Jan 6: Roman vs. Solo: Tribal Combat!

-To the video as The Bloodline took on Apollo Crews, LA Knight, and Andrade. Nakamaura attacks Knight on the floor which leaves Crews to get destroyed by Solo. The Bloodline get the win. Makes sense as Solo needs to get some dominant wins under his belt heading to Jan 6.

-HHH video package where he debuts the new RAW logo for The Netflix Era.

-To the video as Johnny Gargano did battle with Alex Shelley. Ciampa offers a distraction which breaks out Sabin. Gargano gets the win by pulling the tights on a pin.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with the 2 Time WWE Tag Team Champions, DIY. Apparently, Johnny’s two-year-old son knows how to use a phone and they get on Byron for doubting his advanced skills. Ciampa offers a moment of silence for The MCMG and Byron talks through it. They start over and Byron sighs which ruins it again. The Champs take off as Gargano’s son is out of pizza, but they want Byron silent for 15 minutes.

-To the video as Bruan Strowman is a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. A-Town Down pitch an alliance with Braun. Carmelo Hayes is here and says he was not humbled last week as he was not ready. You can’t humble greatness and calls Braun a “big dumb, ugly Santa Claus bitch.”

-That leads to the rematch between Melo and Braun. This time Hayes gets the fluke win by count-out. Braun chases after Hayes and continues the search in the back. Hayes blasts him with a chair which knocks Braun down, but only angered him.

-Braun Strowman is backstage and is angry. He yells at the cameraman and tells Melo to bring more chairs next time.

-Recap of Rhodes vs. Owens at Saturday Night’s Main Event including KO hitting a Package Piledriver after the match. My review of the show is here.

-KO pre-taped promo where he notes what happened was not his fault. He blames Cody, the referees, Nick Aldis, and WWE Management. I am quite happy The Winged Eagle is getting a little more screen time before they likely put it back in the Warehouse.

-To the video as Naomi and Bianca defender their Women’s Tag Titles against Nia and Candice. Tiffany Stratton comes down as the crowd starts a “cash it in” chant. Cool! Naomi and Bianca retain as Nia gets distracted by the briefcase.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Naomi and Bianca. They feel the titles truly belong to them now after a successful defense. Naomi dedicates the win to Jade. They love each other and we see that Naomi has a nasty bump on her head for the match. POTATOES?

-Megan Morant wraps things up and we are out this week.

