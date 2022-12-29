AAA Noche de Campeones Results: Hijo Del Vikingo Battles Bandido, More

AAA Noche de Campeones took place on Wednesday night, with El Hijo Del Vikingo defending the Mega Championship and more. You can see the results from the Acapulco show below, per Fightful:

* AAA Trios Tag Championship Match: NGD (Sanson, Cuartero & Forastero) def. Willie Mack, Myzteziz Jr & Aramis

* AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship Match: Flammer & Abismo Negro Jr def. Lady Shani and Octagon Jr & Komander and Sexy Star II

* Copa Mundo Imperial: Pagano def. Vampiro, Blue Demon Jr, Aerostar, Murder Clown, Diva Salvaje, Mr. Iguana, Parka Negra, Jessy Ventura, Panic Clown & Dave The Clown

* Blue Demon Leyenda Azul Championship Match: Arez def. Black Taurus & Villano III Jr.

* AAA Tag Team Championship Match: Dralistico & Dragon Lee def. FTR

* AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo Del Vikingo def. Bandido