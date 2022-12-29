wrestling / News
AAA Noche de Campeones Results: Hijo Del Vikingo Battles Bandido, More
AAA Noche de Campeones took place on Wednesday night, with El Hijo Del Vikingo defending the Mega Championship and more. You can see the results from the Acapulco show below, per Fightful:
* AAA Trios Tag Championship Match: NGD (Sanson, Cuartero & Forastero) def. Willie Mack, Myzteziz Jr & Aramis
* AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship Match: Flammer & Abismo Negro Jr def. Lady Shani and Octagon Jr & Komander and Sexy Star II
* Copa Mundo Imperial: Pagano def. Vampiro, Blue Demon Jr, Aerostar, Murder Clown, Diva Salvaje, Mr. Iguana, Parka Negra, Jessy Ventura, Panic Clown & Dave The Clown
* Blue Demon Leyenda Azul Championship Match: Arez def. Black Taurus & Villano III Jr.
* AAA Tag Team Championship Match: Dralistico & Dragon Lee def. FTR
* AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo Del Vikingo def. Bandido
Villano III jr super poison rana #LuchaLibreAAA #NocheDeCampeonesAAA pic.twitter.com/N3duVQ62jj
— Donal オビエド (@D_Wrestlingifs) December 29, 2022
.@KomandercrMX crazy tijeras(props to Abismo negro jr) #LuchaLibreAAA #NocheDeCampeonesAAA pic.twitter.com/JNYCIkjnXu
— Donal オビエド (@D_Wrestlingifs) December 29, 2022
🤯 @vikingo_aaa #LuchaLibreAAA #NocheDeCampeonesAAA pic.twitter.com/4wZcFxgcnh
— Donal オビエド (@D_Wrestlingifs) December 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Lance Archer Clarifies Shots at AEW In Recent Promo, Says He’s Grateful To Be There
- Eric Bischoff Isn’t Sure Why His Relationship With Ric Flair Broke Down
- Dax Harwood On His Heat With Road Dogg, How Road Dogg Buried Him To Front Office
- Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Very Opposed to No-Cut Clauses In WWE Contracts