AAA Triplemania XXX: Tijuana Results: Pentagon Jr Battles Blue Demon Jr, More

AAA held the Tijuana leg of TripleMania XXX on Saturday, featuring Pentagon Jr. taking on Blue Demon Jr and more. You can see the results below for the show, which took place from Tijuana and aired live on FITE TV and on Space TV:

* Women’s Ruleta De La Muerte Steel Cage Match: Chik Tormenta & Flammer lost against Lady Shani, Hiedra, Sexy Star 2, Reina Dorada & Maravilla.

* Niño Hamburguesa won the TripleMania Cup Battle Royale

* AAA Cruiserweight & Latin American Championship Match: Rey Fenix def. Hijo Del Vikingo, Bandido, Laredo Kid & Taurus

* Taya Valkyrie called out Thunder Rosa

* Ruleta de la Muerte Tournament Second Round Match: Blue Demon Jr. def. Pentagon Jr.

* Mask vs Mask Match: Flammer def. Chik Tormenta

* Ruleta de la Muerte Tournament Second Round Match: Psycho Clown def. Villano IV.

* Los Hermanos Lee (Dragon Lee & Dralistico) def. Matt Hardy & Johnny Hardy.