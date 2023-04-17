wrestling / News
AAA TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey Results: Hijo del Vikingo Defends Mega Title, More
AAA held TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey on Sunday night, with Hijo del Vikingo putting his AAA Mega Championship on the line and more. You can see the results below for the show, which aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:
* Lucha de Apuestas Cage Match: Laredo Kid, Black Taurus, Octagon Jr, Hijo de Villano III Jr, Aerostar, Parka Negra & Abismo Negro Jr def. Argenis & Myzteziz Jr. Laredo Kid attacked Antifaz del Norte before the match and he was removed as a result.
* Vampiro def. Chessman
* Copa TripleMania Match: Toscano, Baby Extreme, Flammer, El Zorro & Hijo de LA Park def. Dave The Clown, Negro Casas, Latigo, Niño Hamburguesa & Arez
* Guerra de Rivalidades Tournament First Round Match: Alberto El Patron & Pentagon Jr def. Psycho Clown & Sam Adonis
* Mask vs Mask Match: Myzteziz Jr def. Argenis
* Guerra de Rivalidades Tournament First Round Match: DMT Azul & Blue Demon Jr. def. RUSH & LA Park
* AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo del Vikingo def. Komander, Swerve Strickland & Rich Swann
🚨🚨It's FIGHT NIGHT on #FITE as @luchalibreaaa #TripleManiaXXXI is streaming LIVE!!!
👉 https://t.co/PvAo8v8Q9w pic.twitter.com/O36LkNz0U5
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 16, 2023
.@MyztezizJr_AAA match ending #TriplemaníaXXXI #luchalibreAAA pic.twitter.com/yrLGqVigk5
— Donal オビエド (@D_Wrestlingifs) April 17, 2023
.@swerveconfident tijeras #TriplemaníaXXXI #luchalibreAAA pic.twitter.com/K9yPQWVXJe
— Donal オビエド (@D_Wrestlingifs) April 17, 2023
Hijo del Vikingo!@vikingo_aaa #TripleManiaXXXI pic.twitter.com/34jTs4KmLT
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) April 17, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Zelina Vega Modeling LWO Attire, Trish Stratus in the Gym, McKenzie Mitchell Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Nick Khan Weighs In On WWE’s Salaries Amid Endeavor Sale, Says Many Are ‘Well Compensated’
- Note on AEW Saturday Show and How It Relates To A Possible CM Punk Return (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Cash Wheeler Defends Dax Harwood, Comments On AEW Locker Room