AAA TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey Results: Hijo del Vikingo Defends Mega Title, More

AAA held TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey on Sunday night, with Hijo del Vikingo putting his AAA Mega Championship on the line and more. You can see the results below for the show, which aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:

* Lucha de Apuestas Cage Match: Laredo Kid, Black Taurus, Octagon Jr, Hijo de Villano III Jr, Aerostar, Parka Negra & Abismo Negro Jr def. Argenis & Myzteziz Jr. Laredo Kid attacked Antifaz del Norte before the match and he was removed as a result.

* Vampiro def. Chessman

* Copa TripleMania Match: Toscano, Baby Extreme, Flammer, El Zorro & Hijo de LA Park def. Dave The Clown, Negro Casas, Latigo, Niño Hamburguesa & Arez

* Guerra de Rivalidades Tournament First Round Match: Alberto El Patron & Pentagon Jr def. Psycho Clown & Sam Adonis

* Mask vs Mask Match: Myzteziz Jr def. Argenis

* Guerra de Rivalidades Tournament First Round Match: DMT Azul & Blue Demon Jr. def. RUSH & LA Park

* AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo del Vikingo def. Komander, Swerve Strickland & Rich Swann