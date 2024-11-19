wrestling

Aaron Rourke Officially Announced As Latest WWE ID Recruit

November 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE ID Aaron Rourke Image Credit: WWE

The latest WWE ID recruit has been revealed in Beyond Wrestling’s Aaron Rourke. WWE announced on Monday that Rourke has joined the developmental program, as you can see below.

Rourke, who was first revealed as a WWE ID recruit late last week at Wrestling Open, began his pro career in 2018.

