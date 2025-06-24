Abyss Confirms He Has No Plans To Wrestle Again

A forgone conclusion was confirmed as Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select spoke to Chris Park today, also known as Abyss. He’s featured in the WWE 2K25 Dunk & Destruction DLC pack, complete with his “Janice” weapon and classic entrance theme. While there has never been an official announcement regarding his in-ring status, he’s not wrestled in over six years since his hiring at WWE as a producer/agent.

“To answer quite frankly, I’m done. I don’t have plans to ever wrestling again. Never say never, but I don’t see it in the cards, and I don’t want it in the cards. I’m so happy what I’m doing as a producer,” before elaborating. He said that he hasn’t pushed to be an on-screen character, but wouldn’t be opposed to appearing as the Joseph Park character on- screen.

Park seemed incredibly fulfilled with what he’s doing and said that he’s loved game planning and working on that end of things for WWE. He did confirm however, that he nearly joined WWE a number of times in the 2000s, and was very flattered by their offers.