Ace Austin & Madman Fulton Become #1 Contenders To Impact Tag Titles At Under Siege

May 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ace Austin Madman Fulton Impact Wrestling

Ace Austin & Madman Fulton won right to challenge for the the Impact Wrestling tag team titles tonight at Under Siege, with the belts currently held by FinJuice. It’s unknown when the match will take place, but the next event is Against All Odds on June 12. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

