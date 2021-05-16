wrestling / News
Ace Austin & Madman Fulton Become #1 Contenders To Impact Tag Titles At Under Siege
Ace Austin & Madman Fulton won right to challenge for the the Impact Wrestling tag team titles tonight at Under Siege, with the belts currently held by FinJuice. It’s unknown when the match will take place, but the next event is Against All Odds on June 12. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
X-Division legends UNITE as @MegaTJP and @iPeteyWilliams arrive at #UnderSiege. pic.twitter.com/U3JyuQiBnQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 16, 2021
🇨🇦 OH CANADA! 🇨🇦 #UnderSiege @iPeteyWilliams pic.twitter.com/bc1L9eCN9L
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 16, 2021
Submission magician. #UnderSiege @MegaTJP pic.twitter.com/bMnaSenls1
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 16, 2021
Legdrop/sidewalk slam combo by @The_Ace_Austin and @FultonWorld. #UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/ilX9bunO0Q
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 16, 2021
Showtime Suplex! #UnderSiege @MegaTJP pic.twitter.com/o22kXtIXxZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 16, 2021
Between a rock and a hard place. #UnderSiege @THEACEYROMERO @legendoflarryd pic.twitter.com/nBPyE9BNrt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 16, 2021
