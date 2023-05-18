– The ongoing AEW and CM Punk situation continues to unfold. As previously reported, it was rumored that CM Punk allegedly demanded that Ace Steel be allowed to return to AEW and work behind the scenes. Tony Khan is rumored to have agreed to giving Steel a job to work in AEW again, but he wouldn’t be allowed to work at the AEW tapings, which is something Punk is said to have disagreed with. This is what apparently led to AEW not announcing the return of Punk yesterday. According to a report by Nick Hausman with Haus of Wrestling, AEW already went through the process of rehiring Ace steel.

Per the report, AEW rehired Steel “several months ago.” However, despite the rehiring, Steel has not been actively working behind the scenes yet. Previously, Steel was fired in October for his role in the backstage altercation that took place following AEW All Out.

Steel was then reportedly rehired back by AEW a short time after his release. After being rehired, Steel was informed that he would work with Tony Khan on the creative side in some capacity, but he if he appeared backstage, it would upset some talent. As a result, Steel has been working remotely for the company for the past several months.

Haus of Wrestling also reports that the understanding was that after AEW Collision debuts, Steel would be allowed to return to the road to work for AEW as an agent. That reportedly changed on Tuesday when a decision was made not to have Steel back on the road. Punk then reportedly learned about the decision a short time later. This was then followed by miscommunication with lawyers, and it ultimately led to Punk being pulled from the Collision announcement. This could be one explanation for images of the earlier cached versions of the press release that listed CM Punk’s name.

Punk is reportedly still a part of AEW, and he’s said to be motivated in wanting to help the company’s growth. In addition, Punk’s relationship with company president and CEO Tony Khan is also said to be good at the moment, noting that there are “no issues” between the two. The report also notes that communication between the two remains open.

It’s heavily rumored that June 17 debut of AEW Collision will take place at The United Center in Chicago. AEW has not yet announced the host city and venue for the event. CM Punk’s return to AEW also hasn’t been confirmed yet.