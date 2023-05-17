– As previously noted, AEW announced its new WarnerMedia TV show this week, AEW Collision, which will debut next month. Notably absent from the announcement was anything regarding former AEW World Champion CM Punk. It’s previously rumored that CM Punk would be a major part of Collision, so much so that WarnerMedia was asking for Punk to be a part of the program. The debut Collision event is also expected to be held at The United Center in Chicago, Illinois one month from now, with the event being titled “The Second Coming,” noting Punk’s return. Fightful Select had an update on today’s announcement not having any information regarding CM Punk.

First up, it should be noted that the email WarnerMedia media for the press release announcing Collision did name CM Punk. Also, images have surfaced of a press site link to the press release including Punk’s name as well on social media, per SI Media’s Jimmy Traina and Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, which you can see below.

The images show the cached listing of the press release originally mentioning CM Punk along with other wrestlers before it was later edited by Warner Bros. Discovery. Additionally, when pressed for comment by ComicBook.com’s Connor Casey, a representative for Warner Bros. Discovery stated, “CM Punk is not affiliated with TNT’s AEW Collision.”

Here's an interesting one for the wrestling fans: AEW's press release on their new show says, "will feature headliners including Thunder Rosa, Miro, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Andrade El Idolo." Their email, though, and link to the release, mentioned CM Punk. Hmmm…. pic.twitter.com/gBxbHisvOY — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 17, 2023

WBD's press release headline for the AEW Collision announcement originally mentioned CM Punk and other wrestlers, which you can see in the cached listing (left) before it was edited (right). h/t to @JimmyTraina for noticing pic.twitter.com/VUzkvjzbh1 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) May 17, 2023

Comment from WBD to @ComicBook — "CM Punk is not affiliated with TNT's AEW Collision." #AEW Read on for more: https://t.co/GLn447pahC — Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) May 17, 2023

According to Fightful’s latest update, while Punk was not announced in the final press release or featured at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation, he was said to have been originally planned for them. Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly filmed talent for the upfronts ahead of time. However, WBD ultimately opted not to use on-air talent during the presentation due to the ongoing writers strike.

Also, Fightful reports that as of today, there are still plans in place for CM Punk returning to AEW. Sources state that there were “active content plans with Punk as of this week,” though it was also noted to Fightful that those plans can still change.

Fightful reports that Punk’s recent involvement has included having regular contact with AEW President and CEO Tony Khan. Punk reportedly did not want to be announced for the Collision show too far ahead of time. It’s unknown if that had any role in Punk not being included in today’s announcement, where his name looks to have been removed from the press release.

Another interesting wrinkle to this situation is that Fightful indicated that the sources they have spoken to heard weeks ago that Ace Steel could also be brought back to the company. Previously, AEW reportedly fired Ace Steel last October due to his involvement in the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out 2022. It’s not been confirmed by Fightful if Steel will be back following his role in the altercation.

As for Punk, he’s reportedly been pushing for FTR and Andrade El Idolo being involved with Collision, which is said to be the plan. Andrade was one of the headliner names announced for Collision earlier today.

While the debut episode of Collision is rumored to take place at The United Center in Chicago, AEW has not yet announced a venue or host city for the show, and tickets have not yet gone on sale.