Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 1.31.24  

AYYY

EEEEEEE

DOUBLE YOUUUUUU!!!!

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

Jon Moxley vs Jeff Hardy

JEFF corners Jon! Jon turns it around and rakes the eyes. Jeff shoots him over the top rope to the outside. Jeff runs the apron and clotheslines Jon on the outside. Jeff chokes Jon with a peace of fabric then tosses it into the crowd. Jeff sends jon into the steps then the ring. Jon sends Jeff back out, liking it more seemingly. He drops Jef onto the barricade then hits a lariat to drop him down. Jon sends Jeff back into the ring, then stomps the left hand. He stomps it again. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jon gets a leg scissors around the head and a leg lock of sorts. He then flips Jeff up and gives him a few kicks to the chest. One big kick to the face. Jeff with a surprise back body drop. Right hands corner Jon. A kick, whip and Jeff hits the corner hard. Jon gets Jeff outside again then sends him into the barricade hard. He whips and Jeff reverses. Jon flies over the barricade onto a few CMLL guys in the crowd. Jon shoves one of them, then flips off another. Jeff beats him down a bit then brings him back ringside. Jeff sets up some steps, runs up them for a hard right, but Jon clocks him midair as we go to break.

We are BACK And Jon Moxley has a pen that he stole from Excalibur. He puts it through the earlobe hole of Jeff and tries to twist it but Jeff kicks him away off the corner onto the apron then down below. Both men in the ring. Knees from Jon. He hits the ropes, misses a right, inverted atomic drop, leg drop, both from Hardy. He dropkicks Jeff in the face. Elbow drop to Jon. Cover for 1.2..NO!!! Jon with a quick piledriver! Pin! 1..2..N!O!! Jon mocks Jeff a bit then heads to the apron and drags Jeff up. Jeff with a Twist of Fate! He sends Jon into the ring. Whisper in the Wind! Jeff covers. 1.2..NO!!! Big drop then he runs up the corner only for Jon to follow and rake the back! He locks up for a superplex! Hits it! Jon is up! Jeff on his knees. He fights to stand. They trade right hands to the face. Jeff kicks, misses the Twist of Fate, CUTTER FROM JON!!! Double underhook, Jeff escapes. Side Russian Leg Sweep. Pin from Jeff. 1..2…N!O!!!

Twist of Fate from Jeff. Kick. Another Twist of Fate. Jeff to the top rope! Swanto—NO!!!! Jon rolls away! SLEEPER!!!! Leg scissors! Jeff knocks out!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Jeff out here wrestling like he’s got something to prove for the second week in a row. I didn’t underestimate him this time around, and I will admit to Jon carrying a bulk of the match, but Jeff more than held his own.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 15:04

Jeff is up in the corner. Jon celebrates. Jeff applauds him. Jon etends his hand. Jeff with the ol FU and he walks away.

Jon taunts the CMLL guys a bit, then all four of them enter the ring. Jon attacks! We are informed that The BCC are not here. They stomp Jon out a few times until security come down to stop, but they are cleared from the ring, and the masked men continue to go in on Moxley. They are about to do some more damage to Jon, but Menard, Parker, Sydal, and Christopher Daniels all run down to protect Moxley.

Interesting note: January 31, 2000 is the date The Radicalz showed up on WWE tv to attack New Age Outlawz

Hangman Adam Page tells Swerve that he’ll have to wait “The Whole F’ Show” to know who his opponent is…

Ok.

Hangman Adam Page vs Toa Liona

Toa tries to run Page over, but Page doges it, tries for a Sunset Flip, Toa tries for a leg drop, Page hits the ropes and hits a sliding lariat. Toa up immediately and hits a right to the back of the head. Toa chokes Page up on the 2nd rope.Toa rushes Page, but Page holds the ropes, and down goes Toa. He is upset. He hops to the paron, Page with right hands. Page bounces off the 2nd rope for a hard right but Toa still stands. Page tries for it again. Still standing. Toa grabs Page and tosses him over the top rope to the outside with one hand! Toa dives off the apron with a crossbody to Page!

Back in the ring, Toa steps on the chest of Page. He hops on the ropes and drops…right onto the knees of Page. Right hands to Toa. He hits the ropes, Page misses a right, Toa hits the ropes and gets a HUGE Pounce, sending Page flying to the outside.

We are BACK and Toa hits a diving headbutt to a hanging Page in the corner! Jeez! Hangman is able to drop him on the apron, Page hits the orpes, dive over, Toa swats him, Page to the ring, dives again, sends Toa into the ring the nclimbs high to the top rope! CROSSBODY TO TOA! 1..2….NO!!!! Spinning fist, another, Looking for Dead Eye, but Toa is heeeavvyyy. Page shoots him forward instead, unable to hit the move. Toa with a superkick! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Both men hit the ropes, collide, a lariat from Page, Another, Toa tries for a crossbody, Page ducks. HUGE lariat sends Toa spinning! DEAD EYE! Toa pops right back up! HUGE HEADBUTT to Page!

Both men end up outside with Toa trying for a moonsault and totally missing! Page hits one of his own! It’s beautiful. He sends Toa into the ring, Buckshot try from Page, Toa ducks.

SAMOAN DROP but Page rolls this into a crucifix! 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Hangman Adam Page

This was a solid big man/little man affair, even though Page is obviously not a small man. The win was impressive and Page did a fair job reminding us that he’s pretty bad ass.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 12:40

Toa tries to attack but Page ducks and Toa flies out of the ring.

Earlier today, The Young Bucks arrive in a limo. They exit saying God is good. The format is handed to them, and they are offended by being called “Nick and Matt.” Nick says their names are Matthew and Nicolas, then fine the stagehand $500 by the end of day.

Wardlow vs Kommander

This should be short. Lockup, and Wardlow stuffs him. Kommander hits a trio of dropkicks to drop Wardlow to a knee. Kommander hits the ropes. GOOZLE!!! Kommander kicks out of it, Wardlow pops him up and hits a powerslam with ease. Big toss out of the corner. Wardlow stomps th back of Kommander. He lifts Kmmander by the head and chokes him up on the top rope. Wardlwo lifts Kommander to the shoulders then hits a viious spinning F10. Wardlow leaves the ring, Kommander tries o fight back, so Wardlow grabs him and goes for a powerbomb only to be rana’d to the steps. Kommander to the apron, he springboards over, swings in through the roeps for a dropkick, another, he hops to the apron. Wardlow hops on th apron too and swipes, but Kommander ducks. He enters the ring. Wardlow is about to enter and Kommander kicks the roeps into his balls. Kommander walks the ropes and hits a huge dropkick. Wardlow is down! Kommander wit a Pheonix Splash! Cover! 1..2….NO!!! he seems ot have taken that in the throat but keeps going.

Kommander walks the ropes, dives. Wardlow catches him and spins into a powerslam. He puts Kommander up on theapon then lts him fall into the punch. Powerbomb! Cover! 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Wardlow

Whereas last week’s lengthy match with Trent worked for me, this went about two minutes too long.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 5:33

Roderick Strong grabs a mic and yells for Kommander. He says Kommander should have taken the deal on Saturday, and now he will pay the price.

They are about to attack but, Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and The Best Friends enter to go face to face. Strong still has the mic. He tells the crowd to shut up. He thanks OC for coming out, then says see you later and leaves.

We got Tony with a sitdown alongside Sting and Darby and Ricky Starks and Big Bill. There is a promise of no physicality. Starks brings up Stings first win over him, and it doesn’t sit well with him. Darby says there is no respect. This is a stepping stone. Ricky doesn respect anyone. Darby yells for Ricky to look at him, even though he is. He shouts that Sting is not a stepping stone.

Ricky says next week, two things will happe. He will retain the titles, they will be champions after. Second, he will get his lick back. The chip on his shoulder, ends next week. He will make sure Sting will not make it to his retirement. He doesn’t respect Darby, there is no space in his body for it. Who the F is Darby?

Bill says all they’ve done is brag about how they’re going into Revolution with the titles without ever mentioning them. They represent everyone in AEW, and they’ll take out all their frustrations out on them.

Sting says he admires Ricky for getting in his face and talking smack. As for respect, Ricky’s gotta earn it. As for Big Bill, Sting has faced many big men, they were killers. He is not so sure about Big Bill yet.

Darby says he respects Ricky, but there is only ever one person to blame, and it’s Ricky.

Ricky tosses a water bottle in Darby’s face then dares Darby to hit him.

Sting says he’s always hated talk. Darby will hit him…in Pheonix. And Sting will too.

Kyle Fletcher vs Chris Jericho

They meet in the middle with hard rights back and forth! Fletcher corners Jericho. Jericho pops out and Fletcher hits him with a surprise Michinoku Driver! Cover! 1..2….NO!!! Chop to Jericho. He tries for another, but Jericho sends him over the top. Jericho bounces off the 2nd buckle with adropkick. Jericho leaves the ring. Walks right past Powerhouse Hobbs. He sees Callis and chases him, but Fletcher attacks from behind.

Back in the ring and a distraction from Hobbs gives Fletcher control.

We are back from a break and Fletcher hits Jericho with a half and half. A huge kick in the corner. BRAINBUSTAAAAAHHH!!!! Cover! 1.2….NO!!! Fletcher lifts Jericho, Jericho floats over, hits the ropes, tackle, antoher shoulder tackle, a third one is thwarted, but Jericho runs up the top rope and drops a hammer to the head! Jericho hits th ropes, bulldog to Fletcher! Jericho with a lion—NO!! HOBBS WITH A RIGHT HAND!!! Fletcher covers. 1..2.NO!!! Fletcher calls for the end with a piledriver, but Jericho reverses and gets THE WALLS OF JERICHO!!!! Fletcher reaches but he is n th cneter of the ring! He gets closer and closer, and finally breaks it with a hand on the bottom rope! Jericho releases. He hits a huge kick to Jericho. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! HUGE Codebreaker from Jericho! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! We get both men going back and forth with rights and lefts. Whip to the corner, Jericho gets sent over, hits a right, runs to the top rope, Fletcher with a high kick to Jericho. Jericho still seated on the top rope. He climbs and locks the head then goes for a move but it’s hella sloppy. Excalibur calls it a brainbuster, but nah, that was just a shitty fall.

Fletcher covers for a 1..2..NO!!! He Kick to the back of the head. Back body drop from Jericho, into a Sunset Flip fro mFLetcher, but Jericho sits into a pin for 1..2NO!!! Kick from Jericho, tries for Judas Effect, misses, big roundhouse from Fletcher to Jericho! He ends up outside the ing. Fletcher hits the ropes, dives though and Jericho hits a Judas Effect!!!! Here comes Hobbs, but Jericho sends him into the steps.

Jericho sends Fletcher into the rin,g then goes to the top rope, Jericho with a Judas Effect off the top rope! Cover for 1.2…3!!!!

Winner: Chris Jericho

Shave a few minutes off of this match and don’t do that corner spot, and we could have had a pretty good match, mostly thanks to Fletcher.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 13:27

After the match, Konosuke Takeshita comes out to promise Jericho death.

We switch gears to Deonna Purrazzo, who gets a video promo about the tattoo.

The Acclaimed and Bullet Club Gold are here.

Max Caster tells us to listen. They are the six men that have dominated trios wreslting for years. It’s not just the six of them, though. Someone is missing. BOWENS!!!! GET CARDBLADE!

Anthony Bowens grabs the cardboard cut out of Jay White and brings hm into the ring.

Colten Gunn says they fired him weeks ago. Bowens tosses it out the ring and tells Austin to get the Juice Board.

WE get a cutout of Juice Robinson. Austin tries to do his daddy’s catchphrase. Billy stops him, says he’s literally standing right here. Austin says this is kind of his thing. But Billy says he’ll show him how to do it. We get the SUCK IT moment then says this is a newera…Gunns up. Everyone has them up…crowd wants it…..they scissor.

Crowd loved it but I saw no point as far as the show goes…lol.

Taya Valkyrie vs Deonna Purrazzo

I come to the match a bit late and come back after the commercial break.

Deonna with a pump kick and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Deonna goes for a right, gets blocked, Taya with a blue thunder bomb! Pin or 1..2.NO!! Doenna with a knee bar!!! Taya kicks out of it! She hits a clothesline! Cover! 1….2..NO!!! Taya runs, gets sent outside, baseball slide from Deonna. Deonna gets in the face of Toni who has her fisticuffs at the ready! Taya tries to attack and Deonna sends her into Toni Storm.

Back into the ring and Deonna ducks under a right, a big kick, Deonna pulls back on the arms and sits on the back of Taya with her arms pulled all the way back!

Holy shit, Deonna is seated on her, knees by the ears, hands pulled all the way back, and that is enough for the submission. Impressive.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

Taya is always game for a violent match with no punches pulled, and this was pretty much that. Solid win for Deonna.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 6:44

Backstage, Renee is with Darby Allin. She’d like to ask him about his admiration of The Young Bucks.

Speak of the devils, they come by to bring up Darby being a young, hot star. Matt is wondering why Darby is letting a leech like Sting take money out of his pocket? Matt has a new idea for a new gimmick. They would be a cool trio.

Nick is no smiles, says Darby has been ducking and dodging. He’s been ghosting them. Darby says the title is the only thing on his mind.

Swerve Strickland vs RVD

Swerve is not impressed.

Hangman is backstage on the tron. He says that these dealer’s choices allow him to pick a match, so tonight it will be a Hardcore match. Good luck.

Swerve turns and RVD throws a chair into Swerve knocking his ass all the way out of the ring. RVD sends Swerve into the barricade. He does it again. Swerve sits on a nearby chair. RVD runs with a spinning heel kick. RVD sends the chair into the ring then whips into the barricade AGIN! Another spinning lariat! RVD walks the steps to the apron. Whip to Swerve yet again into and over the barricade. RVD sends Swerve into the ring. He flies over the top with a leg drop on the apron. RVD rolls into the ring. He stomps then kicks a few times. Whip to the ropes, Swerve tumbles to the apron, RVD brings him outside and looks to suplex him onto the barricade. He punches a few times then gets to the apron and dives for a leg drop. HE hits it…HARD.

We are BACK and Swerve finally has control, pulling RVD out of the corner and sending him head first into a chair. Cover for 1.2…NO!!! Swerve tries to whip, but RVD reverses and hits Rolling Thunder. RVD with a chair, runs and kicks Swerve in the face. Cover for 1.2…NO!!! RVD with a chair again. He rolls, monkey flip but Swerve catches him!!! POWERBOMB ONTO THE CHAIR!!!!! COVER! 1..2….NO!!! RVD with a right hand, swerve ducks under, works the left arm, they tangle up, RVD drops Swerve dick first onto the top rope, kick from RVD. RVD to the apron. He climbs high, BUT ITS BRIAN CAGE!!!

Here comes HOOK He has a chair and smacks Brian across the back! Another to Cage! Hook chases Brian out of the ring, Cage with a kick, grgabs Hook by the head, hits forearm, Hook fights back.

IN the ring, RVD is looking on, and Swerve is behind him waiting. He hooks up, RVD turns into it, works the arm,leg takedown into a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Swerve kicks, RVD hops over and kicks the side of the face. RVD rolls Swerve rolls as well, pops up with A Flatliner! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Swerve pulls RVD out of the ring. Swerve sets up a chair then hits a right to the head. Another. Swerve to the apron, Swerve dives, kicks RVD onto the chair. Swerve runs with a stomp to RVD AS HE IS SEATED ON THE CHAIR!!!

Swerve rolls RVD into the ring.RVD hits him with a chair and Swerve falls to the outside through a table!!!! RVD grabs Swerve and rolls him ont oa chair. He sandwhiches him with another chair. RVD to the top rope! He goes for a Five Star, but Swerve rolls out the way!! He tosses a chair to RVD and hits a House Call. Cover for 1..2……NO!!!!! Swerve is pissed. He heads t oth top rope.

RVD is up! He locks the leg, climbs up, locks the head, Swerve sends his head into the top buckle. Swerve with the stomp!!!! COVER! 1….2…..3!!!!!!!

Winner: Swerve Strickland

That was everything it needed to be and more. RVD more than held his own, but this was Swerve’s match to win, and I’m glad he did it so convincingly. I do think RVD may have gotten a little too much in during the first half of the match, but it was a fun ride.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 14:28

Hangman Adam Page comes out with a mic to say he can only assume that they are both at the top of the rankings. Page says he will never let Swerve get the title. He is the next world champion, not Swerve.

Swerve has a mic. He laughs heartily, says he has beaten Page twice now. He has nothing to prove. Page is just upset that he cant beat Swerve.

Page says Swerve keeps saying it because maybe if he says it enough, it woul be true. The two times they fought, it took all of Mogul Embassy to beat him. Man to man, when it counts, Swerve cant lace his boots.

Swerve says Page must want suffering or something. He’ll give Page what he wants. Third time. After that, they are done. When he is done with Page, he’s coming for the title.

It is official that the winner of next week gets the title shot.

Joe is chillin at commentary loving all of this .

End Show