Acey Romero Reportedly Granted Impact Release, Note On His Contract
Jon Alba of AdFreeShows reports that Acey Romero has been granted his release from Impact Wrestling. This comes after it was reported by Fightful Select in late August that Romero had requested his exit from the company.
Meanwhile, Fightful Select also reports that the paperwork on Romero’s release took several weeks to finalize, but that “things went smoothly” once everything was put in motion.
The report states that Romero did not have a no-compete clause in his Impact contract, so he is officially free to work for any promotion. He was on a per-appearance deal with the company, and had not been paid since April.
Additionally, Fightful notes that Romero’s tag team partner, Larry D, is still under contract with Impact despite not being used.
Romero hasn’t appeared on Impact television since back in May after he tested positive for COVID-19, but he has since been working on for Limitless Wrestling and others on the independents.
