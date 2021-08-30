Acey Romero Reportedly Requests Impact Release

A member of the Impact Wrestling roster has reportedly requested their release in Acey Romero. According to Fightful Select, Romero is still under contract on a paid-per-appearance deal despite not having been used since the April tapings and asked for his release.

Romero tested positive for COVID-19 in May and had revealed on Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore podcast that he experienced some serious symptoms. Before being taken off of TV, he had been teaming with Larry D as XXXL.

Romero has been fine for a while and worked several shows for Limitless Wrestling, including their event this past weekend. No word on whether the release was granted yet.