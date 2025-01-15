– During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, hip-hip star Action Bronson was asked about his wrestling experience in AEW and only having one match. Bronson said that AEW never called him back, and that he’s ready to get back in the ring “right now.”

Action Bronson said on AEW (via Fightful), “Come on, man. You know what they do. They don’t call you back. I never got called back. There was an angle there. I’m ready right now. I’m ready for whoever.” Later Helwani asked Bronson if he enjoyed his time in AEW, and Bronson stated that he did not. The rapper continued, “I did. Actually, no. I enjoy the act. I don’t like the…the backstage is weird over there. It’s just weird. It was just like everyone’s cliquey.”

When asked if he interested in wrestling again, Bronson responded, “100%. It was a great time. If I get the call and it’s a big show, I’m coming.” Action Bronson previously teamed with Hook at AEW Rampage Grand Slam 2022, beating the team of the Jericho Appreciation Society’s Angelo Parker and Matt Menard.