Action Figure Line For ROH Reportedly Shutting Down
March 17, 2022
PWInsider reports that Figures Inc, which had the Ring of Honor action figure license, announced that all of their products will be retired at the end of the month. This includes action figures and replica championship belts.
As previously noted, AEW President Tony Khan is now the new owner of Ring of Honor. This could be related, as AEW has an action figure deal with Jazwares. Presumably, if Khan wanted to continue action figure production for ROH, it would happen through them.
