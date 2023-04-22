Adam Cole Says Bryan Danielson Was a Big Help When He Was Recovering From Injury

Adam Cole had a long road to recovery following his injury last year, and he credits Bryan Danielson as one of the people who helped him in the process. Cole suffered a concussion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and didn’t return to the ring until late last month, and he talked during an interview on Good Karma Wrestling about hos Danielson gave him support during the process.

“When I talk about the people who were incredibly helpful, Bryan Danielson absolutely was one of them,” Cole told (per Wrestling Inc). “Again, considering what he went through. And on top of that, he reached out, which I thought was so kind and so thoughtful of him because he understood in a lot of ways what I was going through. So, yeah, Bryan was incredibly resourceful and very, very helpful to me in my recovery process.”

Cole made his return with a match against Daniel Garcia on the March 29th episode of Dynamite.