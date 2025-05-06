– During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, AEW star and TNT Champion Adam Cole discussed The Undisputed Kingdom changing the name of the group to Paragon. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Adam Cole on renaming their group “Paragon”: “So, the Paragon, obviously, what it means is you’re the elite of the elite. You’re the best of the best. So, I feel like in so many different ways that name fits me, Kyle, and Roddy so, so well.”

On how they bring out the best in each other: “You know, we are going in a new direction here within AEW, and I really do feel — and I think Kyle and Roddy would say this as well, I don’t mean to speak for them, but I’m pretty sure this is how they feel as well — but with all three of us together, we just bring out the best in one another. Me, Roddy, and Kyle have the exact same goal that we’ve had anywhere we’ve wrestled, and that is to take over and be a champion and kind of run the show, and that certainly is the plan.”