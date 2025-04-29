– During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, AEW star and TNT Champion Adam Cole reflected on his feud and matchups with Daniel Garcia. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Adam Cole on what it meant to beat Daniel Garcia for the TNT Title: “Yeah, absolutely. Like first and foremost, to go into Daniel Garcia a little bit. When I say that I have all the respect in the world for him, I genuinely mean that. I think I’ve said before that I think he’s the future of All Elite Wrestling and he’s already done an unbelievable job. Like you said, he’s a former TNT champion. He’s been white hot for a long time. Danny Garcia is is the real deal. He’s absolutely incredible.”

On their trilogy: “So I couldn’t think of a better guy to test myself against, than Daniel Garcia, especially with the trilogy of matches that we had. I feel like throughout the matches I had with Danny, I kind of found myself again, which I think was, was really, really important for me, especially returning from two pretty bad injuries. So, again, to win the championship against a guy like Daniel Garcia is, is partially what made that so special. But kind of the journey I’ve been on these past few years in AEW, I’ve definitely had some challenges, and I don’t think there’s any hiding that.”

On overcoming his recent injuries: “I think that’s an absolute fact between the head injuries I’ve had and coming back for six months and then having that horrific freak accident, ankle injury, where I was out for over a year. There was a lot of mental stuff going on up here with questioning myself and wondering if I was ever going to be able to get back to a place where I felt fully comfortable and fully confident and feeling like, yeah, man, I’m back. The matches with Danny certainly made me feel that way. Of course, winning the TNT championship on my 17 year to the day wrestling anniversary was beyond cool.”

On winning the title in Philadelphia being a full circle moment: “The fact that it was in Philadelphia, which is where I became a fan. It’s where I trained. It’s where I had my first match. It really felt like this amazing meant to be full circle moment, especially being in there with Danny. So that meant everything to me. It’s one of the highlights of my AEW career. One of the highlights of my wrestling career by far, and I think this is the start of something really, really special for me going forward in the years to come within AEW.”

Adam Cole recently defended his TNT Championship against Claudio Castagnoli on AEW Collision.