wrestling
Adam Cole Remembers Being Disappointed In WWF Attitude Video Game
In an interview with Into the Danger Zone (via Fightful, Adam Cole spoke about being disappointed in the old WWF Attitude game from Acclaim back in 1999. The game was a sequel to WWF War Zone and was released for the Nintendo 64, Sony Playstation, Sega Dreamcast and Game Boy Color.
Cole said: “The most disappointed I’ve ever been in a wrestling video game, because I know we both love pro wrestling and we both love video games, but I remember when WWF Attitude, when Stone Cold got on the top rope — I bought this game. PlayStation One controller in hand, dude, ready to go. Stone Cold [was the] first option. He walks up on the top rope and his taunt, instead of [his usual pose on the ropes with two fists raised in the air, his palms were out].”
Cole added, “Game development was still trying to figure out exactly how they wanted to make wrestling games, so this is no knock on them, but I remember as a 10-year-old kid playing this game he’s so pumped like, ‘I can’t wait to watch him get up on the turnbuckle’ and then… ‘What in the blue hell is this?!'”