– During a recent interview with James Stewart’s Stick to Wrestling Podcast, Adam Cole looks to have no plans of leaving AEW as he loves the promotion. Cole stated that he has “no real plans of leaving.”

When asked if he plans to end his career in AEW, Adam Cole responded (via Fightful), “Yes, yes, I believe so. Of course, as we say in pro wrestling, never say never, you never know what’s going to happen, but I love AEW with all of my heart. I love our crew. I love our boss. I love our fans. I absolutely love it here and have no real plans of leaving.”

Cole recently made his AEW TV return, reigniting his feud with Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).