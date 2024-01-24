– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland discussed his scheduled matchup against Minoru Suzuki and more. Below are some highlights:

Copeland on his storyline with Christian Cage: “While the story with Christian plays out, I thought, let’s do this fascinating side story where no one knows what comes next. The more I thought about it, we can use it as a vehicle for some young guys to get some different experience. Then I kept thinking about it, and it hit me: ‘This means it could be anyone.’ I’ve been tossing out all kinds of names and seeing who bites.”

On facing Minoru Suzuki: “I thought Suzuki and I would be really cool. It’s something you wouldn’t even think of until you think of it, right? It’s going to be hard-hitting. The word that keeps coming to mind is grizzled. But I never thought this match would ever happen. So I asked Tony, ‘Can we get Suzuki?’ He said he’d find out. As soon as he found out, literally as soon as he got off the phone, he advertised it on air.”

On Jon Moxley informing him about the Suzuki matchup: “I’m sitting in the locker room getting changed, and Moxley says to me, ‘Hey man, it’s you and Suzuki next week.’ So you can only imagine my excitement. Immediately, I’m thinking, ‘I need to cut a promo about it.”

Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki goes down later tonight on AEW Dynamite. The show is being held at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.