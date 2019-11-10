Adam Page on Keeping Up With BTE With Weekly AEW TV, Still Wants to Beat PAC One More Time, Suffered Stinger at Full Gear

– Speaking to reporters in a media scrum after AEW Full Gear, The Hangman Adam Page discussed his win last night over PAC at AEW Full Gear. You can check out a video of the scrum and some highlights below. Early on in the scrum, Page revealed he’s still suffering a busted ear drum from his match with Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite. You can check out 411’s full recap of AEW Full Gear RIGHT HERE.

Page on if he feels vindication with his win over PAC: “I don’t know if that’s what it is. It’s weird, like, I don’t talk about it a lot, but I’m feeling good tonight, so maybe I will. It’s weird being in The Elite and being me. My teammates are the Best Bout Machine (Kenny Omega), the greatest tag team of all time (Young Bucks), Mr. AEW Cody. And it’s hard man. It’s big shoes to fill as far as partners. And I felt like this year, I have not done it. You know? And I beat PAC, and I’m happy about it. I really am, but we’re 1-1. So, I haven’t really, really beat him in the way that I need to. So, I’d like to have a rubber match to be honest with you, you know what I mean? Between the two of us. Where we at Wednesday? You all know? Nashville. That’s a good place to do some cowboy s***. We’ll do it Wednesday, I think, huh? I mean, I can’t make matches, but we’ll do it Wednesday.”

Page on bringing out the barbed wire spider web for the main event: “I didn’t know about this thing until halfway through the show. Like after my match, they clued me in on it and said he wanted us to do it. I don’t know man. We told him no, but what are you going to do? This due’s out of his mind, screaming at you to bring this thing out here for him. You can’t just keep saying no forever. He’s a psycho, and you just have to let him give into it a little bit I guess.”

His thoughts on the AEW rankings: “It’s good man. Yeah, shoot. What was I on the rankings? Was it 3, 4? I don’t know. 3? I think PAC was 2. I don’t know how that changes tonight. I don’t know how that changes Wednesday, so we’ll see about that. It’s cool man to have a legitimate sense of where you are. I mean, it puts things in perspective for you.”

Adam Page on being part of BTE and keeping up with it on weekly TV now: “It’s cool man to see all this come to life. It’s great. It’s something we’ve been wanting to do, obviously, for a very long time. And it’s a real thing that I’m flying in and out of at home to do every week. It’s badass. Keeping up with BTE at this point is difficult. I won’t lie. Not like difficult for me as much as it is for Nick [Jackson] because he’s still shooting the stuff. I mean, Brandon’s there helping, but he’s still shooting the stuff on his phone. He’s still editing it on his laptop, you know what I mean, and trying to get it up Monday? What’s today? Saturday. So, he’s got to get that up soon. It’s tough, but I think people love it. People react to it I think more so than a lot of things I’ve done in my career. People react to the stuff you do on BTE. We have a dedicated, loyal fanbase. So, as long as they’re there, so will we be.”

Page on agents he likes to work with backstage: “Dean Malenko. He’s one of the funnest people I have ever met. You would never get that. He has a weird, dry sense of humor. Jerry Lynn’s cool as s*** too. Yeah, those two.”

Page on suffering a stinger after the suplex on the guard rail spot: “I’m not worried about my back so much as my neck. Like a little stinger. It’s funny, my parents were watching. They were texting me asking me about my thumb, And they were like, ‘Did your thumb break,’ or whatever. But you can see it here, your hands kind of like — I don’t know, they kind of like numb up a little bit. You try to kind of keep them [he motions them close together] — and they want to like to do this. So, that’s kind of where I’m at. I think Kenny’s probably with the doctors, so I might not bother with it now. So yeah, my neck is what I’m really worried about.”

Adam Page on if it will keep him out of action this week: “Oh hell no. I’ll be good.”

