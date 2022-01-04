Adam Scherr & Erick Redbeard vs. Bully Ray and nZo Set For WrestleFest 26

Two former members of the Wyatt Family are set to reunite. Adam Scherr (aka Braun Strowman) recently took to Twitter to reveal that he’ll be teaming with Erick Redbeard (aka Erick Rowan) to take on Bully Ray and nZo in the main event of WrestleFest XXVI on January 22.

The event will take place at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York, with tickets available on Northeast Wrestling’s official website.

You can view Scherr’s tweet below.