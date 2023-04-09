wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: Dusty Rhodes & More
April 9, 2023 | Posted by
Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features a Biography: WWE Legends episode on Dusty Rhodes and more. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:
5 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
6 PM ET/PT: Biography: Shawn Michaels
8 PM ET/PT: Biography: Dusty Rhodes (Premiere)
10 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Undertaker vs. Randy Orton (Premiere)
11 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Undertaker vs. Mankind