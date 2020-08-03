wrestling / News

AEW Action Figures Launch Slightly Delayed Due to Logistics, AEW Issues Statement

August 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW”s action figures were set to release this morning, but they’re going to be just a little bit late due to some logistical issues. As previously reported that Jazwares line of AEW Unrivaled figures were set to launch at Walmarts but were not quite ready due to them not arriving at stores yet.

Jeremy Padawer of Jazwares took to Twitter this morning to promised to get to the bottom of the situation when fans began to comment about the figures not being in stores, and came back later in the morning/afternoon (depending on time zone) to note that Walmart is “resetting the entire toy category this week and into next” and AEW’s product should be arriving starting this evening. AEW issued a statement this afternoon noting that the belts and rings are currently in stores and that Walmart’s management has confirmed that the figures will be coming in throughout the week:

