AEW Action Figures Launch Slightly Delayed Due to Logistics, AEW Issues Statement

AEW”s action figures were set to release this morning, but they’re going to be just a little bit late due to some logistical issues. As previously reported that Jazwares line of AEW Unrivaled figures were set to launch at Walmarts but were not quite ready due to them not arriving at stores yet.

Jeremy Padawer of Jazwares took to Twitter this morning to promised to get to the bottom of the situation when fans began to comment about the figures not being in stores, and came back later in the morning/afternoon (depending on time zone) to note that Walmart is “resetting the entire toy category this week and into next” and AEW’s product should be arriving starting this evening. AEW issued a statement this afternoon noting that the belts and rings are currently in stores and that Walmart’s management has confirmed that the figures will be coming in throughout the week:

As soon as I get into the office this morning (Pacific), I’ll reach out to get a better understanding of #aew timing at Walmart, and will report it here. — Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) August 3, 2020

(1) Here's the latest. Walmart is resetting the entire toy category this week and into next. AEW product should be arriving on a store to store basis as early as late this evening, but please give your store employees kindness & respect as they are frontline workers during Covid. — Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) August 3, 2020

(3) As soon as we start seeing FIGURAL sales. Like actual sales of figural product, will let you know. Meaning, right now, the belts and rings are selling at retail. We can see those sales. You already know that, but we see it. — Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) August 3, 2020

We’ve been counting the days for our new AEW Unrivaled action figures to arrive at Walmart. While we’re disappointed about the delay today, we understand the daunting logistics during these times and appreciate the efforts of the frontline retail team. pic.twitter.com/2PgbkJfDY9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 3, 2020