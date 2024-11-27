AEW News: Anthony Bowens Commemorates 12 Years In Wrestling, 2023 Continental Classic On AEW Timelines

– Anthony Bowens is celebrating 12 years in the wrestling business, and he took to social media to comment. The AEW star posted to his Twitter account to commemorate his anniversary in the business, writing:

“Officially 12 years in the wrestling business! What an absolutely INSANE ride it’s been. Thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with me. @AEW”

– AEW has released an updated AEW Timelines video looking at the 2023 Continental Classic: