AEW Awards Results: Kenny Omega Wins Wrestler Of The Year, More

The AEW Awards were handed out on Wednesday before Dynamite, and the results are now complete. You can see the full list of winners below (per Fightful), which include Kenny Omega winning Wrestler of the Year, CM Punk’s return winning Best Mic Moment and more:

* Biggest Surprise: Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson’s Debut

* Best Moment On The Mic: CM Punk Returns

* Biggest WTF Moment: NYE Street Fight

* Biggest Beatdown: Hangman Adam Page Goes 60 With Bryan Danielson

* Best Twitter Follow: Nyla Rose

* High Flyer: Dante Martin

* Best AEW Fashion Moment: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.’s Brittsburgh Jacket

* Best Tag Team Brawl: Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers Steel Cage Match

* Best Mic Duel: MJF And CM Punk On Thanksgiving Eve

* Breakout Star Male: Sammy Guevara

* Breakout Star Female: Jade Cargill

* Wrestler Of The Year: Kenny Omega