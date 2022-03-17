wrestling / News
AEW Awards Set to Return to YouTube Next Week
The AEW Awards are set to return to YouTube next week. AEW announced on tonight’s Dynamite that the awards will air on the company’s YouTube channel next Wednesday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.
The nominees for the awards are:
Wrestler of the Year
* Bryan Danielson
* Dr. Britt Baker
* Kenny Omega
* Hangman Adam Page
* Darby Allin
* Hikaru Shida
* Miro
Breakout Star Female
* Jade Cargill
* Jamie Hayter
* Tay Conti
* Kris Statlander
* Red Velvet
Breakout Star Male
* Dante Martin
* Jungle Boy
* Sammy Guevara
* Ricky Starks
* Hook
Best Moment on the Mic
* CM Punk returns
* Bryan Danielson calls out Kenny Omega
* Dr. Britt Baker DMD welcomes fans to Brittsburgh
* MJF thinks the Midwest is mid
* Eddie Kingston is sent to punish Miro
Best Twitter Follow
* Nyla Rose
* Young Bucks
* MJF
* Dr. Britt Baker DMD
* Orange Cassidy
Biggest Beatdown
* Men of the Year send Darby Allin on a trip
* Bryan Danielson kicks Colt Cabana’s tooth out
* The Pinnacle takes down the Inner Circle at Blood and Guts
* Hangman Adam Page goes 60 with Bryan Danielson
* Thunder Rosa takes down Dr. Britt Baker DMD
Biggest Surprise
* Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson’s debut
* Darby Allin’s return as the Invisible man
* The formation of the Pinnacle
* Young Bucks turn on Jon Moxley
* Mercedes Martinez arrives in AEW
Biggest WTF Moment
* Matt Jackson’s tacked Travis Scott shoe
* MJF’s Long Island homecoming
* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston take a drive
* NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)
* Hangman Adam Page turns down the Dark Order
High Flyer
* Penta El Zero M
* Dante Martin
* Rey Fenix
* PAC
* Riho
Best AEW Fashion Moment
* Tay Conti at Full Gear
* Dr. Britt Baker DMD’s Brittsburgh jacket
* Hikaru Shida’s anniversary dress
* Chris Jericho as Painmaker
* The Super Elite as the Tune Squad
Best Tag Team Brawl
* Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers steel cage match
* Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
* Sting & Darby Allin vs. 2point0
* Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express tag team eliminator finals
* NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)
Best Mic Duel
* MJF and CM Punk on Thanksgiving Eve
* Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Ruby Soho
* The Inner Circle and the Pinnacle have a parlay
* Hangman Adam Page meets Bryan Danielson
* The Inner Circle call out Dan Lambert
