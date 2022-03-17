wrestling / News

AEW Awards Set to Return to YouTube Next Week

March 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW fire logo, Tony Khan, Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

The AEW Awards are set to return to YouTube next week. AEW announced on tonight’s Dynamite that the awards will air on the company’s YouTube channel next Wednesday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

The nominees for the awards are:

Wrestler of the Year
* Bryan Danielson
* Dr. Britt Baker
* Kenny Omega
* Hangman Adam Page
* Darby Allin
* Hikaru Shida
* Miro

Breakout Star Female
* Jade Cargill
* Jamie Hayter
* Tay Conti
* Kris Statlander
* Red Velvet

Breakout Star Male
* Dante Martin
* Jungle Boy
* Sammy Guevara
* Ricky Starks
* Hook

Best Moment on the Mic
* CM Punk returns
* Bryan Danielson calls out Kenny Omega
* Dr. Britt Baker DMD welcomes fans to Brittsburgh
* MJF thinks the Midwest is mid
* Eddie Kingston is sent to punish Miro

Best Twitter Follow
* Nyla Rose
* Young Bucks
* MJF
* Dr. Britt Baker DMD
* Orange Cassidy

Biggest Beatdown
* Men of the Year send Darby Allin on a trip
* Bryan Danielson kicks Colt Cabana’s tooth out
* The Pinnacle takes down the Inner Circle at Blood and Guts
* Hangman Adam Page goes 60 with Bryan Danielson
* Thunder Rosa takes down Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Biggest Surprise
* Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson’s debut
* Darby Allin’s return as the Invisible man
* The formation of the Pinnacle
* Young Bucks turn on Jon Moxley
* Mercedes Martinez arrives in AEW

Biggest WTF Moment
* Matt Jackson’s tacked Travis Scott shoe
* MJF’s Long Island homecoming
* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston take a drive
* NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)
* Hangman Adam Page turns down the Dark Order

High Flyer
* Penta El Zero M
* Dante Martin
* Rey Fenix
* PAC
* Riho

Best AEW Fashion Moment
* Tay Conti at Full Gear
* Dr. Britt Baker DMD’s Brittsburgh jacket
* Hikaru Shida’s anniversary dress
* Chris Jericho as Painmaker
* The Super Elite as the Tune Squad

Best Tag Team Brawl
* Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers steel cage match
* Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
* Sting & Darby Allin vs. 2point0
* Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express tag team eliminator finals
* NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)

Best Mic Duel
* MJF and CM Punk on Thanksgiving Eve
* Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Ruby Soho
* The Inner Circle and the Pinnacle have a parlay
* Hangman Adam Page meets Bryan Danielson
* The Inner Circle call out Dan Lambert

