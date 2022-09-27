wrestling / News

AEW Battle of the Belts IV Airing on Friday After Rampage

September 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Battle of the Belts IV Image Credit: AEW

– The TNT program listing for Friday, October 7 currently has AEW Rampage listed for 10:00 pm EST. Meanwhile, Battle of the Belts IV is listed for 11:00 pm EST.

As previously reported, AEW Rampage will be broadcast live on Friday, October 7 and was also scheduled to be taped along with Battle of the Belts IV. Typically, Battle of the Belts has aired on tape delay on Saturday.

Both shows will be taped back-to-back at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Battle of the Belts IV, AEW Rampage, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading