AEW Battle of the Belts IV Airing on Friday After Rampage
September 27, 2022 | Posted by
– The TNT program listing for Friday, October 7 currently has AEW Rampage listed for 10:00 pm EST. Meanwhile, Battle of the Belts IV is listed for 11:00 pm EST.
As previously reported, AEW Rampage will be broadcast live on Friday, October 7 and was also scheduled to be taped along with Battle of the Belts IV. Typically, Battle of the Belts has aired on tape delay on Saturday.
Both shows will be taped back-to-back at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC.
