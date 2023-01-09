wrestling / News
AEW Battle Of the Belts V Rating, Viewers Up From Previous Special
January 9, 2023 | Posted by
AEW Battle of the Belts V saw its ratings and viewership numbers rise from the last iteration of the special. Friday’s special episode, which aired after Rampage, brought in a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 409,000 viewers. Those numbers are up a tick and 29% from October’s Battle of the Belts IV, which had a 0.10 demo rating and 317,000 viewers. Both numbers were still below all the previous Battle of the Belts episodes; the previous second-low was the 0.12 demo rating and 437,000 viewers for Battle of the Belts III.
The special ranked #58 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The NBA game on ESPN won the night for cable shows with a 0.46 demo rating and 1.326 million viewers.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Had No Expectations For TNA’s Move To Mondays In 2010, Recalls Firing Bobby Lashley
- Maxxine Dupri, Cathy Kelley, Katana Chance Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Details On Why WWE Is Holding Money In The Bank in O2 Arena
- Tony Schiavone on the Mistake of Running Sting vs. Hogan Again the Night After WCW Starrcade 1997